Fiji Expected To Get COVID-19 Vaccines As Early As In March

Wed 24th February 2021

Fiji expected to get COVID-19 vaccines as early as in March

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Fiji's Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said Wednesday that the first COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the Pacific island country as early as March this year.

Local media quoted the minister as saying that it is the Fijian government's target to get the vaccines in the first quarter, and that preparations are being made for the vaccine rollout.

Fiji has so far reported a total of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including one active case, 54 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The last 39 cases were international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.

Fiji still maintains a strict travel restriction for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Fiji reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in March 2020.

