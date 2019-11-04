UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Health Ministry Prevents Futsal Team From Returning Home Over Measles Fears - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Fiji Health Ministry Prevents Futsal Team From Returning Home Over Measles Fears - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Ministry of Health of Fiji prevented the national futsal team from returning home after its match against the Kingdom of Tonga, which is currently facing an outbreak of measles, national media reported on Sunday.

The match was held as part of the Oceania Championships in New Caledonia, the FDC news media outlet reported. According to the Health Ministry, there are fears that the players and officials may have had contacts with people, infected with measles during the match, as the Tongan players have not been vaccinated.

The authorities said it may take two weeks to make sure that the team's return will pose no epidemiological threat.

Vice President of the Fiji Football Association Jiten Reddy said that there had been so far no signs of contacts between the national team players and measles-infected people.

The measles outbreak started in New Zealand and Samoa in February, and later hit the Kingdom of Tonga after the Tongan rugby players returned home from New Zealand. According to the government of the Kingdom of Tonga, 107 confirmed and suspected cases were identified as of October 28.

Related Topics

Football Tonga Samoa Fiji February May October Sunday Media From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

3 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

5 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

5 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

5 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.