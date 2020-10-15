Fiji launches tourism program to attract more visitors

Tourism Fiji launched the Care Fiji Commitment on Thursday to reassure travellers that the country is a safe destination to visit on their next holiday when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Tourism Fiji launched the Care Fiji Commitment on Thursday to reassure travellers that the country is a safe destination to visit on their next holiday when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

This has been developed in consultation with stakeholders from the tourism industry through the Tourism Recovery Team and endorsed by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce and the Ministry of Health.

The program is expected to play a significant role in Tourism Fiji's market re-entry plans.

Fiji's Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya said the Care Fiji Commitment is their obligation to the health and safety of everyone who lives and travels to Fiji.

Tourism Fiji will communicate the Care Fiji Commitment across its international source markets to anyone that is considering booking a trip to Fiji once the borders are opened.

Earlier this week, Tourism Fiji also launched a new domestic tourism initiative called "Local Event Fund." The initiative is available for any Fiji-based tourism business that would like to further expand into the domestic market.

Tourism Fiji Events Manager Chad Eastgate said it provides an opportunity for organizers to get creative with their event concepts, encouraging the use of local performers and activity providers to maximise attendance.

There are a few criteria that event organizers need to meet, one of which is that the event has to be owned and operated by a registered Fijian business and it must attract a minimum of 40 guests.