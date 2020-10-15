UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Launches Tourism Program To Attract More Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

Fiji launches tourism program to attract more visitors

Tourism Fiji launched the Care Fiji Commitment on Thursday to reassure travellers that the country is a safe destination to visit on their next holiday when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Tourism Fiji launched the Care Fiji Commitment on Thursday to reassure travellers that the country is a safe destination to visit on their next holiday when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

This has been developed in consultation with stakeholders from the tourism industry through the Tourism Recovery Team and endorsed by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce and the Ministry of Health.

The program is expected to play a significant role in Tourism Fiji's market re-entry plans.

Fiji's Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya said the Care Fiji Commitment is their obligation to the health and safety of everyone who lives and travels to Fiji.

Tourism Fiji will communicate the Care Fiji Commitment across its international source markets to anyone that is considering booking a trip to Fiji once the borders are opened.

Earlier this week, Tourism Fiji also launched a new domestic tourism initiative called "Local Event Fund." The initiative is available for any Fiji-based tourism business that would like to further expand into the domestic market.

Tourism Fiji Events Manager Chad Eastgate said it provides an opportunity for organizers to get creative with their event concepts, encouraging the use of local performers and activity providers to maximise attendance.

There are a few criteria that event organizers need to meet, one of which is that the event has to be owned and operated by a registered Fijian business and it must attract a minimum of 40 guests.

Related Topics

Business Visit Chad Fiji Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

10 minutes ago

London set to tighten virus curbs from this weeken ..

2 minutes ago

More than 20 protesters arrested in Thailand

2 minutes ago

People aware about real agenda of opposition: Mush ..

2 minutes ago

Two S. Korean referees to officiate in Chinese Sup ..

3 minutes ago

Over 414,00 Syrians return home thanks to Turkey

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.