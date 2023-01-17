UrduPoint.com

Fiji Military Says Concerned Over Changes By New Government, Has No Plans For Takeover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Fiji military has expressed concern over changes the new government had made in less than a month in office, fearing that its actions, including a review of the country's constitution and a high-level diplomatic reshuffle, may lead to "long-term national security consequences," Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Maj. Gen. Jone Kalouniwai said on Tuesday.

"The RFMF has quietly observed with growing concern over the last few days, the ambition and speed of the government in implementing these sweeping changes are creating shortcuts that circumvent the relevant processes and procedures that protect the integrity of the law and the Constitution," Maj-Gen Kalouniwai was quoted as saying by The Fiji Times newspaper.

The commander also said that the RFMF was concerned whether "these rapid changes are being pursued without a full understanding of the process" or intentionally implemented "to challenge the integrity of the law" and the constitution, the report said.

Kalouniwai has no intention to take over the Fijian government, according to the FBC news media outlet.

The commander was summoned by the Fijian authorities over the critical statement, the report said. Kalouniwai held a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua where the commander agreed to discuss the issues with the minister first, it added.

On December 24, Sitiveni Rabuka was installed as the new Fijian prime minister after coalition negotiations and the general election.

The Fiji's constitution, adopted in 2013, presupposes that the country's military has wide powers to intervene in politics. The RFMF calls itself "the custodian of Fiji's constitution." The new government's plans to review the constitution are one of its immediate priorities along with economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, revamping of foreign policy and reviving the country's democratic institutions after the 2006 military coup.

Fiji has witnessed four coups d'etat during last 35 years, with two of them staged by Rabuka.

