Fiji, New Zealand ink partnership agreement to strengthen bilateral, regional cooperation

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Fiji and New Zealand inked here on Tuesday a partnership agreement to further strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Fijian government, the Duavata (unity) Partnership was signed by Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and visiting New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta.

Describing the agreement as a landmark achievement in the advancement of the two countries' s bilateral and regional collaboration, Bainimarama said that the signing illustrates a shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity, and the partnership between the two countries is the strongest it has ever been.

"The Duavata partnership is a landmark achievement in the advancement of Fiji and New Zealand collaboration. We just continue to advance over the years. It also illustrates our shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity," he said.

For her part, Mahuta said that New Zealand is committed to working alongside Fiji and supporting common goals, including those of the region - building on climate change, security and sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19.

"It will anchor some of the learnings that we have experienced over the past two years in revelation to our response to the global pandemic as well as significantly trying to address the ongoing challenge of climate change, we will find ourselves in new space," she said.

Prior to the signing, Bainimarama and Mahuta discussed a range of issues including climate change cooperation, and support for Pacific regionalism.

The New Zealand foreign minister also met with Fiji's Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete to discuss how the two countries can continue to strengthen their work together, and identify further areas for assistance.

Mahuta, who arrived in Fiji on Monday, is here on her first official visit into the Pacific since announcing New Zealand's new Pacific Resilience approach to engagement in and with the region last year.

Last week, New Zealand's Minister of Defence Peeni Henare also visited Fiji and both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to improving security in the region.