Fiji records rising suicide cases in 2021

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Fiji has reported 59 cases of suicide and 98 attempted suicide cases from January to November this year.

Out of the 59 cases, 43 were men and 11 were women, according to the Fijivillage news website on Tuesday.

Fijian psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca said it is important to give people ideas on healthy coping mechanisms, as there has been an increase in attempted suicide cases this year compared to last year.

Kuruleca said the regular coping mechanisms including support systems have been disrupted due to COVID-19. "We have a mental health epidemic on our hands," she added, noting that the level of frustration and stress is at an all-time high.

According to her, COVID-19 has really pushed people to seek help and in the month of May alone, Lifeline Fiji received close to 800 calls.

She added that the loss of jobs and freedom was a major contributor to people being stressed out and needing assistance regarding their mental health.

Lifeline Fiji is a 24/7 toll-free crisis helpline that promotes emotional well-being to the public.

Suicide is a silent and growing concern in the country, according to Lifeline Fiji. An average of 110 Fijians commits suicide annually.

More men are completing suicide and the age of victims is getting younger, with those in 16-25 years old being most vulnerable, the data shows.