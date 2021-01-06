UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports 4 More Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

Fiji reported on Wednesday four more imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of such cases to 53 in the island nation

According to a statement by Fiji's Health Ministry, the first case is a 35-year-old male who travelled from Britain and arrived in Fiji on Dec. 24, 2020. The second and third cases are a 25-year-old male and a 27-year-old female who arrived in Fiji from New Delhi, India on Dec. 21, 2020. The fourth case is a 55-year-old male who travelled from Mali and arrived in Fiji from Auckland, New Zealand on Dec.

31, 2020.

All four individuals tested positive during routine testing while undergoing mandatory quarantine in the Fijian government designated border quarantine facilities in Nadi, the third largest city of Fiji. They are currently isolated in Lautoka, Fiji's second largest city in accordance with the standard protocol for confirmed cases.

The frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with the cases have followed Fiji's standard infection prevention and control protocols, and will be monitored and tested as necessary.

