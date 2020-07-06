UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Reports First Coronavirus Case In 78 Days

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:56 PM

Fiji reports first coronavirus case in 78 days

Fiji's 78-day run without coronavirus is over, with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama confirming Monday a 66-year-old man tested positive after returning from India

Suva, Fiji, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Fiji's 78-day run without coronavirus is over, with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama confirming Monday a 66-year-old man tested positive after returning from India.

It is the 19th case in the small South Pacific island nation, and more are now expected.

"We've confirmed a border case of COVID-19 among a returning citizen while he was securely in the confines of government-funded quarantine," Bainimarama said.

All arrivals to Fiji have to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The acting permanent secretary for health, James Fong, said Fiji had deliberately refrained from calling itself 'COVID-free' and was not surprised when the positive test was recorded Sunday.

"While Fiji may be free of community-based transmission of COVID-19, this pandemic is still raging beyond our shores," he said.

"We don't expect this to be Fiji's last border quarantine case."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Man Fiji May Border Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membersh ..

14 minutes ago

Central Bank launches new &#039;Overnight Deposit ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Violence Reduction and Peace Efforts ..

34 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Resolutely Condemns Terror ..

35 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Terroris ..

35 minutes ago

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.