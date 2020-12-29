UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Reviews Quarantine Processes Before Reopening Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:16 PM

Fiji reviews quarantine processes before reopening border

Inbound passenger flights to Fiji will resume on Tuesday with new adaptations to border quarantine protocols, according to the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforc

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Inbound passenger flights to Fiji will resume on Tuesday with new adaptations to border quarantine protocols, according to the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce.

The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation reported that in light of the discovery of a potentially more contagious strain of coronavirus in Britain, Fiji's Health Ministry has completed its extensive review of its border quarantine processes.

The Health Ministry said the entry swab test will be conducted over day three and four as this will reduce the risk of a false negative result and improve the ability to identify cases of inflight transmission.

Stricter in-room quarantine protocols will be enforced, with no outdoor activity for new arrivals until a negative entry swab test result is received and heightened COVID-safe measures will be implemented for all border health unit personnel and hospital isolation unit frontline staff.

The COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce said the new strain of virus appears to be more transmissible. However, it is transmitted in the same manner as the existing strain, it is detectable through the same means of testing, and it is not considered more dangerous to human beings.

Related Topics

Same Fiji Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top court will take up govt’s reference on Senat ..

2 minutes ago

New Year holiday for private sector announced

18 minutes ago

RPO for strict security on New Year night

1 minute ago

Tourism good medium to promote cultural exchanges, ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoits fire at Melody jewelery shop, hurt one

2 minutes ago

Dera police foil non-duty paid foreign items' smug ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.