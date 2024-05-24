Open Menu

Fiji Sees Increasing Cybercrimes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Cybercrimes have become more common in criminal offenses in Fiji, the country's Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said in parliament on Friday.

He said the Fiji police force is handling complaints involving various cybercrimes, including dishonest obtaining or dealing with personal financial information, unauthorized modification of restricted data held in computers, and trafficking in obscene publications and pornographic activities.

The attorney-general stressed the urgent need to advocate sensible online behavior and practices, adding that combating cybercrimes requires everyone's effort.

