Fiji Sees Increasing Cybercrimes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Cybercrimes have become more common in criminal offenses in Fiji, the country's Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said in parliament on Friday.
He said the Fiji police force is handling complaints involving various cybercrimes, including dishonest obtaining or dealing with personal financial information, unauthorized modification of restricted data held in computers, and trafficking in obscene publications and pornographic activities.
The attorney-general stressed the urgent need to advocate sensible online behavior and practices, adding that combating cybercrimes requires everyone's effort.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From World
-
Migration, infrastructure woes fuel S.Africa poll disinformation15 minutes ago
-
Falling UK energy bills grab election spotlight25 minutes ago
-
Police shoot man dead in New Caledonia after protesters attack: prosecutor25 minutes ago
-
Mines, unexploded ordnance a daily menace for Afghanistan's children35 minutes ago
-
World's first Zootopia-themed airplane launched in Shanghai45 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia spending big for a place on the gaming map45 minutes ago
-
Russia 'bogged down' in battle for border town, Ukraine says45 minutes ago
-
Texan outfit seeks to combat DR Congo rebels with leaflets, reward1 hour ago
-
'Palme d'Or whisperer': Tiny US studio Neon eyes fifth Cannes prize1 hour ago
-
Norway struggles to keep ultra-rich tempted by exile1 hour ago
-
Century-old voices reveal echoes of Senegal's lost past1 hour ago
-
Italian activist goes on trial in Hungary assault case1 hour ago