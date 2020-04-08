Fiji Starts Evacuating Nationals Due to Devastating Harold Cyclone - Reports

The Fiji authorities have begun an evacuation after tropical cyclone Harold hit the island nation, flooding roads and destroying houses, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Fiji authorities have begun an evacuation after tropical cyclone Harold hit the island nation, flooding roads and destroying houses, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the RNZ radio broadcaster, after hitting Vanuatu, the tropical cyclone was downgraded to category four. The disaster has left some areas on the Fijian main island of Viti Levu without electricity.

"The worst of #TCHarold will strike Fiji through this afternoon. Viti Levu's roads are closed to travel. Flying debris and floodwaters can be deadly. All Fijians should stay indoors unless directed to evacuate," Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama said on Twitter.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office reported that more than 1,700 people have already been evacuated.

Earlier in April, the tropical cyclone killed 27 people in the Solomon Islands and caused significant damage in Vanuatu.