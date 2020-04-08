UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Starts Evacuating Nationals Due To Devastating Harold Cyclone - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:58 PM

Fiji Starts Evacuating Nationals Due to Devastating Harold Cyclone - Reports

The Fiji authorities have begun an evacuation after tropical cyclone Harold hit the island nation, flooding roads and destroying houses, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Fiji authorities have begun an evacuation after tropical cyclone Harold hit the island nation, flooding roads and destroying houses, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the RNZ radio broadcaster, after hitting Vanuatu, the tropical cyclone was downgraded to category four. The disaster has left some areas on the Fijian main island of Viti Levu without electricity.

"The worst of #TCHarold will strike Fiji through this afternoon. Viti Levu's roads are closed to travel. Flying debris and floodwaters can be deadly. All Fijians should stay indoors unless directed to evacuate," Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama said on Twitter.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office reported that more than 1,700 people have already been evacuated.

Earlier in April, the tropical cyclone killed 27 people in the Solomon Islands and caused significant damage in Vanuatu.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Twitter Solomon Islands Fiji Vanuatu April Media All

Recent Stories

Russian Agriculture Ministry Mulling Inviting Stud ..

3 minutes ago

Chilean man accused in Japanese student murder app ..

13 minutes ago

Germany to take up to 500 children from Greek camp ..

13 minutes ago

Spain daily virus deaths 757, second successive ri ..

13 minutes ago

Pesco recover Rs0.69 million dues in D I Khan

13 minutes ago

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch dur ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.