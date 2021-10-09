UrduPoint.com

Fiji To Reopen For Tourism As It Hits Vaccine Milestone

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:15 PM

Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday

Sydney, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday.

Changes to the country's virus restrictions would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80 percent of the adult population received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

"A full three weeks ahead of schedule! I'm grateful to everyone who's rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe," Bainimarama said in a tweet.

"I'll announce the easing of Covid restrictions at home and our plan to reopen Fiji to the world." Last month officials said once the target was reached, Fiji would reopen travel for "green list" locations, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and parts of the United States.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 before departure under the previously announced plan.

Once in Fiji, they would stay in designated zones where all contacts, from hospitality staff to tour operators, would be fully vaccinated.

Reviving tourism, which government figures estimate accounts for 40 percent of Fiji's economy, is seen as crucial to containing rising poverty in the nation of under one million people.

The South Pacific nation was free of Covid for a year before the arrival of the Delta variant in April.

The outbreak's case numbers peaked in July recording more than 1,200 new infections daily.

Only 40 cases were recorded on Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Canada Singapore Japan South Korea United States Fiji April July Sunday All From Government Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit ..

Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit areas.

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in K ..

Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in Kunduz

7 minutes ago
 Biden restores protections to Utah land where dino ..

Biden restores protections to Utah land where dinosaurs once roamed

2 minutes ago
 Tesla holds 'Giga Fest' at disputed German factory ..

Tesla holds 'Giga Fest' at disputed German factory

3 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival attracting diverse audience at T ..

Gandhara festival attracting diverse audience at Taxila Museum

3 minutes ago
 Six dangerous dacoits held in MUZAFFARGARH

Six dangerous dacoits held in MUZAFFARGARH

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.