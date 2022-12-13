UrduPoint.com

Fiji Votes Under Media Blackout

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Fijians go to the polls on Wednesday in a high-stakes contest between two ex-military coup leaders that is being seen as a test of the country's democracy and China's quest for Pacific influence.

Incumbent Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, 68, led a putsch to seize control of Fiji in 2006 and has since legitimised his grip on power with election wins in 2014 and 2018.

He is challenged by his great political rival Sitiveni Rabuka, a 74-year-old former military commander nicknamed "Rambo" after leading two coups in 1987.

The build-up to the vote has been marked by a strict media blackout, preventing reporting on any aspect of the election for 48 hours before voting day and until polls close.

Voter Avinay Kumar, 26, said there was a palpable feeling of tension in the capital Suva as the vote loomed.

"It's a bit tense at the moment because the older parties and the new parties are clashing into each other," he told AFP.

Rabuka, who previously served as Fiji's prime minister between 1992 and 1999, has signalled the Pacific heavyweight could pivot away from China under his leadership.

He told Australia's SBS news this year it was time for Fiji to "reassess our associations", and he has explicitly ruled out following Solomon Islands by signing a security pact with Beijing.

Fiji has grown closer to China under Bainimarama, who used a "look north" policy to stabilise the economy after Australia and New Zealand hit the country with heavy trade sanctions in retaliation for his 2006 coup.

In recent years, Bainimarama has switched his fatigues for suits and colourful bula shirts and focused heavily on Fiji's fight against climate change -- an existential issue for the low-lying nation.

The military's role could yet be key in a tightly contested vote: commanding officer Major General Jone Kalouniwai has insisted his forces will "honour the democratic process by respecting the outcome".

Wednesday's vote will take place across 1,436 polling stations, with some 97 election observers from 16 countries overseeing events.

Ahead of election day, the Multinational Observer Group said it had been given "full access" to election sites and had not "observed any irregularities" in registration or pre-polling.

- 'It is prohibited' - While Bainimarama has billed the contest as Fiji's most crucial vote "ever", it was almost impossible to tell on the oppressively humid streets of Suva that an election was at hand.

Fiji has been purged of political billboards and campaign adverts have been erased from the airwaves under strict blackout laws meant to preserve the integrity of the election.

Campaign blackouts are not unusual internationally, but Fiji's laws are notably harsh.

The government must approve all election-related local media coverage during the blackout -- which started on 10 December and ends at 6:00 pm local time (0600 GMT) on Wednesday -- and breaches can result in up to five years in prison.

"It is prohibited for any media organisation to publish, print or broadcast any campaign advertisement, debate, opinion or interview on any election issue," Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem told reporters in the lead-up to the poll.

