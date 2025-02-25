Fiji warns of water contamination amid flooding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In light of the heavy rains and flooding triggered by Tropical Cyclone Rae, Fiji's Health Ministry has called on Fijians to boil untreated water to minimize contamination.

The ministry said this could eliminate harmful microorganisms that can cause waterborne diseases, adding that people must wear appropriate protective clothing if entering flooded zones to check on property or to assist others.

These measures can help prevent injuries and reduce the risk of diseases such as Leptospirosis, which can be contracted through contact with contaminated water.

The ministry has urged people to exercise caution and refrain from playing in or wading through flooded areas, including flooded creeks and rivers.

It said these waters may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, broken tree branches and other hazardous materials that can cause significant injuries and infections.

According to Fiji's National Disaster Management Office, over 1,500 people are taking shelter at the 58 evacuation centers in the island nation.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said on Tuesday that a heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire country, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for all small streams and low-lying, flood-prone areas.