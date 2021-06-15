Fijian businesses embrace online platforms during COVID-19 restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Businesses in Fiji have been adjusting to the new normal amid the COVID-19 restrictions to facilitate the transition to online platforms.

Suva Retailers Association president Jitesh Patel said this week that the initiative allows members to reach out to the market and embrace Fiji's move towards e-commerce to stimulate economic activity.

Approximately 50 retailers in the capital Suva have undertaken this initiative engaging with their customers online, according to Patel.

Patel said store retailers, including barber shops, have been given approval by the Ministry of Commerce in Fiji to operate through appointments online.

While there is minimal contact under restrictions, Fijians are urged to follow all protocols after Fiji's Ministry of Health recorded another 89 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary James Fong said 82 of the new cases are linked to cluster infections.

Fong said businesses shifting to online is useful for containment purposes as it lets the ministry know where to target lockdowns.

On Monday Fiji reported its highest daily caseload of 105.

Fong added the government has ramped up testing capacity as currently 3,000 tests are conducted every day while last year the testing capacity was 120 per day.