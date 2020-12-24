UrduPoint.com
Fijian Consumers Advised To Spend Wisely In Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:15 PM

Fijian consumers are being warned on Thursday to spend their hard-earned money wisely and to be careful of sales and specials this holiday season with Christmas celebrated on Friday

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Fijian consumers are being warned on Thursday to spend their hard-earned money wisely and to be careful of sales and specials this holiday season with Christmas celebrated on Friday.

As the festive season gets into full swing, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham said on Thursday that some unscrupulous traders use this as an opportunity to take advantage of consumers.

Abraham urged shoppers to always double-check the fine print and details on deals because if it is too good to be true, it often is.

He also warned traders to operate within the law as ground teams will conduct inspections and find out if there have been breaches.

While saying 2020 has been a challenging year because of the pandemic and the recent tropical cyclone, he warned businesses that the full brunt of the law will be brought against those misleading or cheating Fijian consumers.

Meanwhile, Fijian Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa reiterated the need to ensure the safety of women and children in evacuation centers in the holidays after their homes were destroyed by recent tropical cyclone Yasa.

