Fijian High Court Prohibits Amadea Superyacht From Leaving Its Waters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The High Court of the South Pacific country of Fiji restricted the Amadea superyacht, believed to belong to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, from leaving Fiji waters, the media outlet FBC news reported on Wednesday.

Amadea dropped anchor at the port of Lautoka on the Fiji Islands a week ago and was detained for investigation for possible breaches of the Fijian exclusive economic zone and money laundering, according to the report.

On Tuesday, Fiji Prosecutor General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum asked the country's High Court to ban the yacht from departing from its current location, as well as allow registration of a US request to confiscate the vessel.

The application concerning the seizure will be reviewed in the court on April 21, the media outlet reported.

The report added that the Amadea crew had allegedly violated a law that prohibit it from disembarking from the vessel.

Kerimov is one of the richest people in Russia. According to Forbes, in 2021, Kerimov's fortune grew by almost 60% to $15.8 billion. On March 15, he was included in the list of Russian businessmen who fell under the EU sanctions in connection with Russian military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

