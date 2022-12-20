UrduPoint.com

Fijian Parties Agree To Form Coalition Government - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Fijian Parties Agree to Form Coalition Government - Reports

Three parties in Fiji have agreed to form a coalition government following the parliamentary elections, the Fiji Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Three parties in Fiji have agreed to form a coalition government following the parliamentary elections, the Fiji Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the decision was announced at a press conference by a representative of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, which will form a coalition with the People's Alliance party and the National Federation Party.

Parliamentary elections were held in Fiji last week, but none of the parties received the necessary number of votes to form a government.

The decision to form a coalition will put an end to FijiFirst's 8-year rule and the 16-year political dominance of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, New Zealand radio RNZ added.

The parliament will meet on Wednesday to appoint a new prime minister, the report said, adding that the coalition will have 29 seats in the parliament, and the opposition, now represented by the FijiFirst party, will have 26 seats.

Bainimarama overthrew Fiji's government in a 2006 military coup, introduced a new constitution in 2013, and won elections twice.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Alliance Fiji Government Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hungary Calls on EU to Analyze Impact of Russia Sa ..

Hungary Calls on EU to Analyze Impact of Russia Sanctions - Prime Minister's Aid ..

6 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wed ..

IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 SAPM Abdul Karim, Senator Sajid Mir call on PM

SAPM Abdul Karim, Senator Sajid Mir call on PM

6 minutes ago
 Poland's Orlen Will Not Renew Oil Contract with Ru ..

Poland's Orlen Will Not Renew Oil Contract with Russia's Rosneft in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Rice, Diamond ..

Lahore Open Polo: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Rice, Diamond Paints emerge victorious

17 minutes ago
 SPSC clarifies reports published against Public Se ..

SPSC clarifies reports published against Public Service Commission

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.