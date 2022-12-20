Fijian Parties Agree to Form Coalition Government - Reports

Three parties in Fiji have agreed to form a coalition government following the parliamentary elections, the Fiji Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the decision was announced at a press conference by a representative of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, which will form a coalition with the People's Alliance party and the National Federation Party.

Parliamentary elections were held in Fiji last week, but none of the parties received the necessary number of votes to form a government.

The decision to form a coalition will put an end to FijiFirst's 8-year rule and the 16-year political dominance of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, New Zealand radio RNZ added.

The parliament will meet on Wednesday to appoint a new prime minister, the report said, adding that the coalition will have 29 seats in the parliament, and the opposition, now represented by the FijiFirst party, will have 26 seats.

Bainimarama overthrew Fiji's government in a 2006 military coup, introduced a new constitution in 2013, and won elections twice.