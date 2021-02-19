Fijian PM calls for PIF unity to tackle development issues

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Friday urged the Micronesian leaders to stand in solidarity with the rest of the Pacific leaders in charting a way forward to tackle development issues and other crises

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Friday urged the Micronesian leaders to stand in solidarity with the rest of the Pacific leaders in charting a way forward to tackle development issues and other crises.

With plans afoot for the Micronesian leaders to officially leave the forum, Bainimarama, also chair of this year's Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), said that throughout the 50-year history of PIF, the mana of the leadership has been tested by the natural complexities of regionalism, according to a government statement.

Bainimarama said as a unified bloc, they have commanded the attention of the most influential nations and multilateral organizations.

"Our voice has been strong and it is now too powerful for the world to ignore. Today, in the face of climate and ocean crisis and the economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon us, solidarity is still our best recourse."He regretted the announcement on Micronesian leaders' intention to leave the PIF.

"I hope you know the doors to our home are open to you, and I urge you to reconsider and work with all our fellow leaders to find ways to respond to your large concerns and overcome this disagreement for the long-term," he said.