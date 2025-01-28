Fijian PM Extends New Year Greetings To Chinese People
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Tuesday extended greetings to the Chinese people and the Chinese diaspora around the world.
"On behalf of the Fijian government and the people, I wish you all a joyous and prosperous Chinese New Year. May this year bring happiness, health, and harmony to your loved ones," Rabuka said in a video message.
The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, marks the time of renewal, hope, and prosperity, values that resonate deeply with the Fijian spirit, the prime minister said.
He expressed his gratitude to the Chinese diaspora for "their invaluable contributions" to Fiji.
The prime minister said the bilateral relationship between Fiji and China has always been one of mutual respect and cooperation, and he believes that there is huge potential to deepen the connections between the two nations.
He said the Fijian government is exploring opportunities to establish direct flights to key link airports in China, aiming to bolster its tourism industry.
"Fiji's breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality await Chinese travelers. We welcome Chinese investors to consider Fiji as a prime destination for building world-class hotels, fostering economic growth, and creating jobs for our people," the prime minister said.
Recent Stories
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
More Stories From World
-
Terracotta Warriors welcoming Chinese New Year with extended hours, more tickets6 minutes ago
-
Fijian PM extends New Year greetings to Chinese people6 minutes ago
-
Trump orders planning for 'Iron Dome' missile shield for US6 minutes ago
-
Clashes kill 17 in DR Congo's Goma as pro-Rwandan forces enter city16 minutes ago
-
Border-free EU travel brings 'thrilled' ethnic Hungarians closer36 minutes ago
-
Games music composer with ambition to define an artform37 minutes ago
-
UN chief expresses 'concern' after US freezes foreign aid57 minutes ago
-
Brazil summons US envoy over treatment of deported migrants1 hour ago
-
Trump says China's DeepSeek AI a 'wake up call' for US1 hour ago
-
Fast-moving fires torch national parks in southeast Australia1 hour ago
-
Clashes kill 17 in DR Congo's Goma as pro-Rwandan forces enter city1 hour ago
-
Colombia sends plane for migrants after Trump clash2 hours ago