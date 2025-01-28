Open Menu

Fijian PM Extends New Year Greetings To Chinese People

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Tuesday extended greetings to the Chinese people and the Chinese diaspora around the world.

"On behalf of the Fijian government and the people, I wish you all a joyous and prosperous Chinese New Year. May this year bring happiness, health, and harmony to your loved ones," Rabuka said in a video message.

The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, marks the time of renewal, hope, and prosperity, values that resonate deeply with the Fijian spirit, the prime minister said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chinese diaspora for "their invaluable contributions" to Fiji.

The prime minister said the bilateral relationship between Fiji and China has always been one of mutual respect and cooperation, and he believes that there is huge potential to deepen the connections between the two nations.

He said the Fijian government is exploring opportunities to establish direct flights to key link airports in China, aiming to bolster its tourism industry.

"Fiji's breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality await Chinese travelers. We welcome Chinese investors to consider Fiji as a prime destination for building world-class hotels, fostering economic growth, and creating jobs for our people," the prime minister said.

