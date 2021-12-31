UrduPoint.com

Fijian PM Urges People To Unite, Support Each Other In New Year

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said in his New Year's message that now is not a time to be distracted by dismay, division, negativity or petty politics, as there is too much work to do together

He asked the Fijian people to take faith in what they have done and keep hope in what they can do, calling people to support one another next year.

Bainimarama said the country's vision through the pandemic has kept the bones of the economy strong, poising them for a sweeping victory that delivers the dignity of work and prosperity it creates to every community.

He said the high levels of vaccination in Fiji means that their freedom can remain.

According to the prime minister, as more Fijian children between the ages of 12-17 years get fully vaccinated, they have a clear plan to welcome them back to school in filling in the final missing piece of their national life.

Currently, about 92 percent of the adult target population in Fiji is now fully vaccinated while 98 percent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As an island nation with a population of around 900,000, Fiji reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 19 last year. The nation has recorded more than 53,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases in total, with 698 deaths.

In April, the second wave of COVID-19 started in Fiji and the health authorities have warned the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19.

The health authorities have confirmed that Fiji is now bracing for the third wave of COVID-19 in the country as COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly.

