Fijian president vows to continue adhering to one-China policy

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said here on Monday that his country has been proud of the strong relations with China and will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy.

While meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Fijian president expressed gratitude to China for providing his country with selfless support and assistance, which has facilitated Fiji in speeding up economic development and improving the livelihood of the Fijian people.

Fiji and China have enjoyed a long history of friendly exchanges, and Fiji stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in all fields so as to achieve common development and prosperity, the president said.

For his part, Wang said China's development and revitalization are the common achievement of the developing countries and a growing force for world peace, demonstrating that China will have more resources and be more powerful in safeguarding the legitimate interests of the developing countries on the international arena.

Noting that some forces are unwilling to see China's development and growth and have attempted to contain, hold up and disrupt China's development process, Wang said the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is irreversible, and China will continue to strengthen unity with the developing countries to realize common development on the basis of mutual trust and mutual support.

Wang said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 47 years ago, China-Fiji relations have withstood various risks and challenges.

No matter how the international and regional situation changed, China has always pursued a friendly policy towards Fiji and supported it in achieving economic prosperity and playing a bigger role on the regional and international arenas, he added.

China is ready to carry out more livelihood projects with Fiji, well implement the Juncao technology cooperation project, and bring more tangible benefits to the Fijian people, Wang said.

Juncao, which literally means "mushroom" and "grass," can be used, as its name suggests, to grow edible mushrooms, as livestock feed or as a green barrier to stop desertification.

Wang is paying a visit to Fiji, the fourth leg of his tour to the South Pacific island nations, which will also take him to Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, as well as Timor-Leste. Before arriving in Suva, Wang visited the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Samoa.