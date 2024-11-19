Fijian students enjoy Chinese culture at Chinese embassy

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Chinese Embassy in Fiji on Friday invited nearly 100 Fijian students and teachers from a local Primary school to attend its first open-day event, with the aim of promoting Chinese culture and people-to-people exchanges between China and Fiji.

During the event, the students performed some Chinese dances and were treated to classical music and martial arts performances by teachers from the China Cultural Center in Fiji and the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific.

They also experienced other traditional Chinese culture, such as calligraphy and paper-cutting.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian said the young generation plays an important role in promoting the China-Fiji friendship in the present and the future.

As a former school teacher, Zhou said his heart always focuses on the children. He told Xinhua that the embassy will be regularly open to all walks of life in Fiji, especially to local students, so that more and more young people can get to know a real China.

Neori Cama, headteacher of the school, said this historic visit will further enhance the children's knowledge of China in his country. Cama said he hopes Fiji will include the Chinese language as part of their school curriculum in the future.

"What we learned today is that China is a key supporter and a top manufacturer in the world. I hope there will be more collaborations between our countries and that we can all help each other," Lazarus Tuisinu, a school student, told Xinhua.