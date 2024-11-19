Fijian Students Enjoy Chinese Culture At Chinese Embassy
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Chinese Embassy in Fiji on Friday invited nearly 100 Fijian students and teachers from a local Primary school to attend its first open-day event, with the aim of promoting Chinese culture and people-to-people exchanges between China and Fiji.
During the event, the students performed some Chinese dances and were treated to classical music and martial arts performances by teachers from the China Cultural Center in Fiji and the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific.
They also experienced other traditional Chinese culture, such as calligraphy and paper-cutting.
Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian said the young generation plays an important role in promoting the China-Fiji friendship in the present and the future.
As a former school teacher, Zhou said his heart always focuses on the children. He told Xinhua that the embassy will be regularly open to all walks of life in Fiji, especially to local students, so that more and more young people can get to know a real China.
Neori Cama, headteacher of the school, said this historic visit will further enhance the children's knowledge of China in his country. Cama said he hopes Fiji will include the Chinese language as part of their school curriculum in the future.
"What we learned today is that China is a key supporter and a top manufacturer in the world. I hope there will be more collaborations between our countries and that we can all help each other," Lazarus Tuisinu, a school student, told Xinhua.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam targets 47-48 bln USD of textiles, garments export in 20255 minutes ago
-
Three dead in S. Korea's Hyundai Motor plant accident5 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak5 minutes ago
-
One in 8 public school students in New York City homeless last year: data5 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..15 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day15 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise16 minutes ago
-
Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications16 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Tonga26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins26 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator36 minutes ago