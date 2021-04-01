UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fijians Urged To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:42 PM

Fijians urged to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Fijians have been urged to register for COVID-19 vaccines as the second phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination will roll out from next Tuesday

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Fijians have been urged to register for COVID-19 vaccines as the second phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination will roll out from next Tuesday.

According to a statement by Fiji's Health Ministry on Thursday, about 50,000 people in Fiji will be eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine after the Pacific island national received on Monday the second batch of 100,000 doses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

So far only 25,000 people have been registered for vaccination.

The Health Ministry said that this group includes the rest of the frontline staff at the borders, all healthcare workers including those in private healthcare, police and military officers, tourism and hotel workers, and civil servants.

Also eligible to receive the vaccine will be those over the age of 60, and people with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease if they get infected with COVID-19.

People will fall into this category if they are currently attending a Special Outpatients Department (SOPD) clinic with the Health Ministry, or similar with a private healthcare provider. This includes people with diabetes, asthma, and heart conditions.

The ministry urged all Fijians over the age of 18, and especially people eligible for this second phase, to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, is targeting to get 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 6, Fiji received its first batch of 12,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility. Currently, a total of 6,278 individuals in the island nation have received the first jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

Fiji will receive another shipment of 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

Since its first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 19 last year, Fiji now has 67 cases, with one active case, 64 recoveries and two deaths.

A total of 37,804 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted in Fiji while a total of 1,002 people who arrived recently from overseas have been undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in the island nation.

Fiji still maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Fiji March All From Million

Recent Stories

Peony festival kicks off in central China's Henan

3 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest 2850 suspects, 50 proclaimed o ..

4 minutes ago

No Member State at UNSC Requested Sanctions Agains ..

4 minutes ago

ASEAN Trying to Find 'All Possible Channels' to En ..

4 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 11 Kashmiris in March

14 minutes ago

Shenzhen to increase new-energy vehicle ownership

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.