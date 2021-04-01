Fijians urged to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Fijians have been urged to register for COVID-19 vaccines as the second phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination will roll out from next Tuesday

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Fijians have been urged to register for COVID-19 vaccines as the second phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination will roll out from next Tuesday.

According to a statement by Fiji's Health Ministry on Thursday, about 50,000 people in Fiji will be eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine after the Pacific island national received on Monday the second batch of 100,000 doses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

So far only 25,000 people have been registered for vaccination.

The Health Ministry said that this group includes the rest of the frontline staff at the borders, all healthcare workers including those in private healthcare, police and military officers, tourism and hotel workers, and civil servants.

Also eligible to receive the vaccine will be those over the age of 60, and people with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease if they get infected with COVID-19.

People will fall into this category if they are currently attending a Special Outpatients Department (SOPD) clinic with the Health Ministry, or similar with a private healthcare provider. This includes people with diabetes, asthma, and heart conditions.

The ministry urged all Fijians over the age of 18, and especially people eligible for this second phase, to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, is targeting to get 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 6, Fiji received its first batch of 12,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility. Currently, a total of 6,278 individuals in the island nation have received the first jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

Fiji will receive another shipment of 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

Since its first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 19 last year, Fiji now has 67 cases, with one active case, 64 recoveries and two deaths.

A total of 37,804 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted in Fiji while a total of 1,002 people who arrived recently from overseas have been undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in the island nation.

Fiji still maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year.