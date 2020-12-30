Fijians warned to restrict movements to areas affected by tropical cyclone Yasa

(@FahadShabbir)

Fijians have been urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to rural communities and villages on Vanua Levu, Fiji's second largest island severely hit by tropical cyclone Yasa to minimize on health risks exposure

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Fijians have been urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to rural communities and villages on Vanua Levu, Fiji's second largest island severely hit by tropical cyclone Yasa to minimize on health risks exposure.

Fiji's National Disaster Controller and Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management David Kolitagane said Wednesday the presence in these areas of visiting people is adding to the strain on the limited water and sanitation services available.

"As it is, we are asking residents in affected areas to store water and food safely and practice good hygiene. We have asked them to also keep their surroundings clean. This is to reduce the risk of outbreaks of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue fever and diarrhoea.

Kolitagane said while they supported travel to town centers in Vanua Levu for business activities, unnecessary travel to rural communities on the island were discouraged.

He said the Fijian government will continue to collaborate with first responders, civil society, and donors to ensure help reaches out.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has processed and certified 42 individuals and organizations raising funds and collecting items for the victims of tropical cyclone Yasa.

Meanwhile, NDMO has urged Fijians to adhere to advisories issued by authorities during this recovery phase for tropical cyclone Yasa.

The Ministry of Agriculture deployed its teams on the ground to conduct massive burial of carcasses in some areas but due to resource constraints the ministry is unable to attend to all individual farmers.