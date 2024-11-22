Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Ponipate Loganimasi will replace the suspended Semi Radradra when Fiji face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, in one of three changes to the Pacific islanders' thrilling win over Wales a fortnight ago.

Fiji coach Mick Byrne made wholesale alterations for last week's hard-fought 33-19 win away to Spain.

But he has now reverted to his strongest available line-up, with the other two changes to the team that beat Wales seeing Mesake Vocevoce preferred to Isoa Nasilasila in the second row and Luke Tagi replacing Sam Tawake at tighthead prop.

Fly-half Caleb Muntz, so impressive against Wales, will again direct Fiji's attack at Lansdowne Road.

Loganimasi gets his chance against Ireland after Radradra was sent off during a 24-19 defeat of Wales in Cardiff -- Fiji's first victory over Wales in the Welsh capital.

Radradra was playing on the wing when the 32-year-old was initially shown a yellow card for a first-half shoulder-to-head tackle on Wales full-back Cameron Winnett.

The challenge was later upgraded to a red-card offence, with star back Radradra given a ban that ruled him out of both Fiji's games against Spain and Ireland, their final fixtures of the November window.

An under-strength Fiji suffered a 57-17 thrashing by Scotland in their November opener.

But they will now look to round off their tour of Europe with a first win over Ireland after their previous visit to Dublin ended in a 35-17 defeat two years ago.

Fiji (15-1)

Vuate Karawalevu; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (co-capt), Josua Tuisova, Ponipate Loganimasi; Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi; Temo Mayanavanua, Mesake Vocevoce; Luke Tagi, Tevita Ikanivere (co-capt), Eroni Mawi

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake, Setareki Turagacoke, Albert Tuisue, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Sireli Maqala

Coach: Mick Byrne (AUS)