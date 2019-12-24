Filipina based in the UAE enjoys all-expense paid vacation with family in Dubai

A simple letter of a fervent wish gave a UAE-based Filipina one of the best gifts this Christmas

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019) A simple letter of a fervent wish gave a UAE-based Filipina one of the best gifts this Christmas. Maryann Paglinawan, an executive secretary, wrote a letter to Santa about her wish to be with her family during the holidays.

Never in her wildest imagination, however, did she think that she would be picked over hundreds of other letter senders who joined the Cebu Pacific Mailbox at Rove Hotels special Christmas campaign.

Paglinawan’s letter got her to fly her two children Jezreel and Justine, and her mother Beth Vicuna to Dubai on the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier Cebu Pacific, a three-day stay at Rove at The Park, and tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Paglinawan received all this all-expense paid vacation for her familyat the exclusive homecoming event organised by Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels at Rove City Centre.

“Thank you so much to Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels for this opportunity to bring my family here in Dubai and celebrate an early Christmas with all of us together. It means a lot tobe with my family during this festive period and spend such joyous moments with them,” said Paglinawan.

Jezreel, Justine, and Beth all arrived in Dubai on via Cebu Pacific flight 5J014. Together with Maryann, they all stayed in at Rove at the Park—the newest property of the award-winning hospitality brand Rove Hotels, located in Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The family of four enjoyed an entire day at Motiongate Dubai, a Hollywood-inspired theme park located in Dubai Parks and Resorts. They were able to experience the rides showcasing themed areas and attractions based on DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and The Smurfs.

Charo Lagamon, Director for Corporate Communications said, “We at Cebu Pacific are always delighted to be of service to our fellow Filipinos, especially those like Mary Ann who we consider modern heroes. It’s always been our mission to make air travel safe, reliable and affordable, so Filipinos, wherever they are in the world can come home more often, or take their whole families on great vacations,” she said.

Rove Hotels Marketing Manager Miguel Roxas, meanwhile, said the hotel made sure they provided the family a warm welcome.

“It is an honor to host Maryann and her family and provide them with the best hospitality service here in Dubai. Rove Hotels made sure they enjoyed every bit of their stay—from their well-appointed room, to the food, down to the adventure provided by Dubai Parks and Resorts. We are glad to have them share their memorable yuletide vacation here in Dubai, in partnership with Cebu Pacific,” he said.