Open Menu

Filipina On Indonesia Death Row Handed To Philippine Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials

A Filipina inmate on death row in Indonesia was handed over to Philippine officials in capital Jakarta Tuesday, before flying home after the countries signed an agreement for her repatriation

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A Filipina inmate on death row in Indonesia was handed over to Philippine officials in capital Jakarta Tuesday, before flying home after the countries signed an agreement for her repatriation.

Mother of two Mary Jane Veloso, 39, was arrested and sentenced to death in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin, in a case that sparked uproar in the Philippines.

She was due to take off on a Cebu Pacific flight to Manila shortly after midnight (1700 GMT) from Soekarno-Hatta international airport in the Indonesian capital Jakarta following an official handover signing.

"I have to go home because I have a family there, I have my children waiting for me," she told a press conference, adding that she wanted to spend Christmas with her family.

"This is a new life for me and I will have a new beginning in the Philippines."

The agreement between Jakarta and Manila states that she will be transferred as a prisoner but her sentence will fall under Philippine law upon her return, meaning President Ferdinand Marcos could decide to grant her a reprieve.

"I am very happy today, but to be honest I am a little sad, because Indonesia has been my second family," she said before singing the Indonesian national anthem.

"I hope you will all pray for me. I have to be strong."

The handover was attended by Indonesian immigration and corrections staff and representatives from the Philippine embassy in Jakarta and corrections officials from Manila.

Before addressing the media, she broke down in tears as she called her children and parents.

Veloso's travel document was stamped with a deportation mark and she will be banned from re-entering the country, according to Indonesian officials.

Her mother Celia Veloso, 65, has called for Philippine President Marcos to grant her clemency so she can spend Christmas with her family.

Related Topics

Prisoner Christmas Jakarta Cebu Manila Mary Indonesia Philippines Family Media All From Agreement Airport Sad

Recent Stories

EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leade ..

EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission Presid ..

2 minutes ago
 Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team com ..

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition

4 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between peop ..

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

4 minutes ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

5 minutes ago
 How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to ..

How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault

4 minutes ago
 Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippi ..

Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials

4 minutes ago
ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister M ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik

4 minutes ago
 PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakis ..

PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis

4 minutes ago
 Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial ..

Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant

4 minutes ago
 FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec ..

FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21

4 minutes ago
 Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark reject ..

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World