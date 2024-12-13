Filipina On Indonesia Death Row Says Planned Transfer 'miracle'
Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A Filipina inmate on death row in Indonesia told AFP from prison Friday that her planned transfer was a "miracle", in her first interview since Manila and Jakarta signed an agreement last week to repatriate her.
Mother of two Mary Jane Veloso, 39, was arrested and sentenced to death in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 Pounds) of heroin, in a case that sparked uproar in the Philippines.
Both she and her supporters claim she was duped by an international drug syndicate, and in 2015, she narrowly escaped execution after her suspected recruiter was arrested.
"This is a miracle because, honestly, even now, it still feels like a dream. Every morning when I wake up, I think about my aspirations, aspirations that I never had any certainty about," she said when asked about the decision.
"That's why I always prayed to God, 'Lord, I only ask for one chance to go home and be with my family'.
And God answered that prayer."
Last week, Indonesia's senior law and human rights minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said a "practical arrangement" had been signed for her repatriation.
He said her transfer could happen "around December 20" before Christmas and that he had heard her death penalty would be reduced to life imprisonment.
Veloso's case sparked outrage in the Philippines, with rallies of support and world boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao pleading for her life.
Her supporters said she was headed to work as a maid when she was arrested in Indonesia.
She now dreams of being reunited with her family after 14 years in prison, and wants to advocate for other women if released.
"What I'm certain about is my first priority: focusing on my family," she said.
