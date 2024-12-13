Open Menu

Filipina On Indonesia Death Row Tells AFP Planned Transfer A 'miracle'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 10:51 AM

Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A Filipina drug convict on death row in Indonesia told AFP from prison Friday that her planned transfer was a "miracle", in her first interview after Manila and Jakarta signed an agreement last week to repatriate her.

"This is a miracle because, honestly, even now, it still feels like a dream. That's why I always prayed to God, 'Lord, I only ask for one chance to go home and be with my family'. And God answered that prayer," she said when asked about the decision.

