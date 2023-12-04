Open Menu

Filipino Congresswoman Accuses Duterte Of Second Death Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 06:09 PM

A Filipino congresswoman accused former president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday of threatening to kill her for a second time

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A Filipino congresswoman accused former president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday of threatening to kill her for a second time.

House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader France Castro made the allegation in a "supplemental" criminal complaint filed with prosecutors in Manila.

Castro and Duterte had been subpoenaed to appear at the prosecutor's office on Monday to present witnesses and supporting documents relating to the congresswoman's first complaint filed on October 24.

Castro has alleged Duterte made "grave threats" against her during an October 10 interview with local broadcaster SMNI, violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

She alleged on Monday Duterte had threatened her life again in an interview with the same broadcaster on November 16.

In a transcript of that interview filed to the prosecutor, Duterte talked about communist rebels who are fighting a decades-old insurgency.

