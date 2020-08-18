UrduPoint.com
Filipino Politician Asks Putin To Help Retrieve Twins Born To Surrogate Mother - Lawyer

Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Filipino politician Fredenil Hernaez Castro has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help him retrieve twins born in Russia from a surrogate mother, his lawyer Igor Trunov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In January, the Russian investigative committee opened a case into manslaughter by gross negligence and human trafficking after a corpse of an infant born from a surrogate mother was found in an apartment in the Vniissok town of the Moscow region. Three other infants, waiting for their parents to pick them up, were found in the same apartment and placed in child protection services. According to the lawyer, Castro, a lower house lawmaker, and his wife, Jane Tan Castro, are parents of the nine-month-old twins, who are currently staying in the Vidnoe orphanage and are citizens of the Philippines.

"In his request, Castro has explained in detail his request to help and look into the seizure and detention of his children, born by the in vitro fertilization method.

He attached the children's birth certificates with the letter and wished to come in person to go through genetic testing one more time," Trunov said.

According to Castro, he already has five children born in Russia from surrogate mothers. The lawmaker has asked President Putin to help with getting a visa and returning his children.

"Family and children have always been traditional values in Russia as well as in the Philippines and are protected by our constitutions," Castro wrote in a letter obtained by Sputnik.

He has added that the infants were born on October 29, 2019, but he and his wife were unable to come to Russia to take them due to their work, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions.

