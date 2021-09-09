UrduPoint.com

Filipino President's Daughter Drops Presidential Bid As Her Father Seeks VP Post In 2022

The Philippine president's daughter, who is also the mayor of Davao city and head of the regional party, HNP, Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, says she will not run for president in the upcoming 2022 election after her father agreed to be the vice-presidential bet of his ruling PDP-Laban faction

Before announcing the decision on Thursday, Sara Duterte-Carpio had been leading opinion polls and was quoted by the media saying she was open to running and contemplating several running mate offers.

"Yes, I am not running for a national position as we both agreed only one of us will run for a national position in 2022," Sara Duterte-Carpio said in a television interview, as quoted by The Philippine news Agency.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte accepted his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

President Duterte, who has run the country since 2016, serves as the chairman of the ruling party, the PDP-Laban, while his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, a mayor of Davao, is the chairman of the regional party, the HNP. The ruling PDP-Laban, however, has split into two factions: the one led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, which offered Duterte to run for vice-president, and the one led by Senator Manny Pacquiao, which elected a new party chairman in August, ousting Rodrigo Duterte.

