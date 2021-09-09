The Philippine president's daughter, who is also the mayor of Davao city and head of the regional party, HNP, Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, says she will not run for president in the upcoming 2022 election after her father agreed to be the vice-presidential bet of his ruling PDP-Laban faction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Philippine president's daughter, who is also the mayor of Davao city and head of the regional party, HNP, Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, says she will not run for president in the upcoming 2022 election after her father agreed to be the vice-presidential bet of his ruling PDP-Laban faction.

Before announcing the decision on Thursday, Sara Duterte-Carpio had been leading opinion polls and was quoted by the media saying she was open to running and contemplating several running mate offers.

"Yes, I am not running for a national position as we both agreed only one of us will run for a national position in 2022," Sara Duterte-Carpio said in a television interview, as quoted by The Philippine news Agency.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte accepted his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

President Duterte, who has run the country since 2016, serves as the chairman of the ruling party, the PDP-Laban, while his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, a mayor of Davao, is the chairman of the regional party, the HNP. The ruling PDP-Laban, however, has split into two factions: the one led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, which offered Duterte to run for vice-president, and the one led by Senator Manny Pacquiao, which elected a new party chairman in August, ousting Rodrigo Duterte.