UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Filipino Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail In UAE For IS Propaganda On Social Media - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:42 AM

Filipino Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail in UAE for IS Propaganda on Social Media - Reports

An Abu Dhabi court sentenced a Filipino man to 10 years in prison for disseminating the Islamic State terrorist group propaganda on social media accounts, Emirati media reported on Thursday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) An Abu Dhabi court sentenced a Filipino man to 10 years in prison for disseminating the Islamic State terrorist group propaganda on social media accounts, Emirati media reported on Thursday.

The Filipino man, identified as Hassan D. A. A.

, 30, who served as a household worker, was found guilty of joining the terrorist group and creating seven social media accounts � five on Facebook and two more on Twitter and Telegram messenger � to promote terrorists' activities, The National news outlet reported. He had also urged people to support the group financially.

The court also fined the man $545,000 and ruled to deport him to his home country at the end of his sentence.

Related Topics

Terrorist Social Media Facebook Twitter Abu Dhabi Man Media Court

Recent Stories

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq exposed for cheating on mult ..

5 minutes ago

Induction of New Indigenous IFE System for PIA

7 minutes ago

Opelka upsets two-time defending champion Isner in ..

52 seconds ago

Maldives May Open Embassy in Moscow by Mid-2020 - ..

54 seconds ago

Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 Fighter Crashes, Fa ..

11 minutes ago

Maldives Willing to Boost Air Traffic With Russia ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.