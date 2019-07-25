Filipino Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail in UAE for IS Propaganda on Social Media - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) An Abu Dhabi court sentenced a Filipino man to 10 years in prison for disseminating the Islamic State terrorist group propaganda on social media accounts, Emirati media reported on Thursday.

The Filipino man, identified as Hassan D. A. A.

, 30, who served as a household worker, was found guilty of joining the terrorist group and creating seven social media accounts � five on Facebook and two more on Twitter and Telegram messenger � to promote terrorists' activities, The National news outlet reported. He had also urged people to support the group financially.

The court also fined the man $545,000 and ruled to deport him to his home country at the end of his sentence.