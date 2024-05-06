Filipino Siamese Twins Arrive In Riyadh For Evaluation Towards Separation Surgery
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Filipino Siamese twins, Akhizah and Ayeesha Yosoph have arrived in Riyadh accompanied by their parents in a heartfelt display of international cooperation and medical compassion.
According to SPA; their journey, facilitated by a Saudi evacuation plan under the Ministry of Health, marks a pivotal moment in their medical saga.
Upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the twins were swiftly transferred to the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital (KASCH), which falls under the Ministry of National Guard. At KASCH, a specialized medical team is meticulously evaluating the twins' condition to ascertain the feasibility of a separation surgery.
This initiative was set into motion under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and head of the medical team overseeing the case, expressed profound gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their steadfast support.
He hailed their commitment to the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme and broader humanitarian efforts.
Dr. Al Rabeeah emphasized the programme's global significance, viewing it as a milestone in medical advancements while aligning with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to elevate healthcare services to a leading position on the world stage.
The parents of Akhizah and Ayeesha conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to them since their arrival in the Kingdom. They offered prayers for Allah's protection and blessings upon the Saudi leadership and for enduring security and safety throughout the Kingdom.
