Filipino's Registered Marriages Down By 44.3 Pct In Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Only 240,775 couples in the Philippines tied the knots in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, down by 44.3 percent compared with the previous year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday

It is "the lowest number of marriages since 1970," PSA head Dennis Mapa said in a statement, adding that Metro Manila and its two adjacent regions topped the areas with the highest registered marriages.

Most of the marriages in 2020 occurred in February, December, and January. April recorded the least number of marriages.

"The low number of marriages was due to the quarantine measures implemented throughout the country," Mapa said.

The Philippines imposed a hard lock-down in mid-March 2020 to curb the steep rise of COVID-19 infections after the fatal disease emerged in the country.

The data also showed that the median age of marriage was 27 years old for women and 29 years old for men.

The PSA said half of the marriages were contracted through civil ceremonies, and about one in four weddings were officiated in churches. The rest of the weddings were formalized in religious traditions and tribal rituals.

