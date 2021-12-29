Filling of II Thread of Nord Stream 2 Completed on Wednesday at 09:58 GMT - Gazprom CEO

Gazprom finished filling the second thread of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with gas on Wednesday, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Gazprom finished filling the second thread of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with gas on Wednesday, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today at 12:58 Moscow time (09:58 GMT), Gazprom completed the filling of the second thread of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with gas.

The first and second threads of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are under operational pressure and are fully ready for operation," Miller said.