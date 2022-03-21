UrduPoint.com

Film Crews Of Int'l Media Among Journalists Hit By Fire From Militants In Mariupol - DPR

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Film crews of international media were among the journalists who came under fire from Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol, the Territorial Defense Headquarters of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday.

"Nationalists attacked journalists in Mariupol ... A military correspondent of the press service of the People's Militia of the DPR, together with film crews of international and Federal media, came under mortar attack by Nazi paramilitary groups in Mariupol," the defense headquarters said in a statement.

