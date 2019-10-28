UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Film Director David Lynch Receives Honorary Oscar - Academy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Film Director David Lynch Receives Honorary Oscar - Academy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) US film director David Lynch received Honorary Oscar for his services to the film industry at the award's eleventh ceremony was held on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

"David Lynch, a man of few words, accepts his Honorary Oscar," the academy said on Twitter.

As expected, the director was short-spoken.

"You have very interesting taste," Lynch said, receiving the award.

Native American film actor Wes Studi and Italian director Lina Wertmuller were also awarded Honorary Oscars for creative achievements throughout their lives and outstanding contributions to the industry. The three recipients were announced back in June.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Twitter Los Angeles Man David June Sunday Oscar Industry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 October 2019

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.