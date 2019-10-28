Film Director David Lynch Receives Honorary Oscar - Academy

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) US film director David Lynch received Honorary Oscar for his services to the film industry at the award's eleventh ceremony was held on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

"David Lynch, a man of few words, accepts his Honorary Oscar," the academy said on Twitter.

As expected, the director was short-spoken.

"You have very interesting taste," Lynch said, receiving the award.

Native American film actor Wes Studi and Italian director Lina Wertmuller were also awarded Honorary Oscars for creative achievements throughout their lives and outstanding contributions to the industry. The three recipients were announced back in June.