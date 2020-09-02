Film-maker Rithy Panh says unmoved by death of Khmer Rouge torturer

Franco-Cambodian film-maker Rithy Panh, whose family was killed by the Khmer Rouge said Wednesday he was "neither sad, nor happy" at the death of the regime's notorious torturer "Duch".

But Panh, who has won a string of awards for his documentaries on the Khmer Rouge, stressed the need to preserve the memory of the genocide perpetrated by the regime in the mid- to late-1970.

"This man, this butcher, I knew him well," 56-hear-old Panh told AFP. "He was an extremely complex, intelligent and manipulative character." "But to be frank, and at the risk of shocking, I can't say that I hate him, nor that his death gives me pleasure.

"Honestly, I'm neither sad nor happy at his death. It doesn't interest me." Kaing Guek Eav, 77, better known by his alias Duch, served as the head of the infamous Tuol Sleng prison in the late 1970s and was convicted of crimes against humanity in 2012 by a UN-backed tribunal for his role in the "Killing Fields" regime.

He died while serving his life sentence.

Panh was himself a prisoner of the Khmer Rouge regime, imprisoned at the age of 11 for four years before escaping and eventually making his way to France.

But his parents and sisters perished in the regime's camps.