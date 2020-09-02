UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Film-maker Rithy Panh Says Unmoved By Death Of Khmer Rouge Torturer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:55 PM

Film-maker Rithy Panh says unmoved by death of Khmer Rouge torturer

Franco-Cambodian film-maker Rithy Panh, whose family was killed by the Khmer Rouge said Wednesday he was "neither sad, nor happy" at the death of the regime's notorious torturer "Duch".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Franco-Cambodian film-maker Rithy Panh, whose family was killed by the Khmer Rouge said Wednesday he was "neither sad, nor happy" at the death of the regime's notorious torturer "Duch".

But Panh, who has won a string of awards for his documentaries on the Khmer Rouge, stressed the need to preserve the memory of the genocide perpetrated by the regime in the mid- to late-1970.

"This man, this butcher, I knew him well," 56-hear-old Panh told AFP. "He was an extremely complex, intelligent and manipulative character." "But to be frank, and at the risk of shocking, I can't say that I hate him, nor that his death gives me pleasure.

"Honestly, I'm neither sad nor happy at his death. It doesn't interest me." Kaing Guek Eav, 77, better known by his alias Duch, served as the head of the infamous Tuol Sleng prison in the late 1970s and was convicted of crimes against humanity in 2012 by a UN-backed tribunal for his role in the "Killing Fields" regime.

He died while serving his life sentence.

Panh was himself a prisoner of the Khmer Rouge regime, imprisoned at the age of 11 for four years before escaping and eventually making his way to France.

But his parents and sisters perished in the regime's camps.

Related Topics

Prisoner France Died Man Family Sad

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner for accelerating relief activi ..

2 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.