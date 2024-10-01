Fils saves match point to beat Humbert in all-French Japan Open final

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) France's Arthur Fils came back from a match point down to win the Japan Open with a "crazy" 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 victory over countryman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Fils, the world number 24, came back from the brink in the second set to edge his Paris Olympics doubles partner in 3hr 4min in Tokyo.

It gave the 20-year-old Fils his third career title and second this year, following his success in Hamburg.

"The final was crazy -- we are close friends and I knew he was going to play an unbelievable match," said Fils, who became the youngest winner in Tokyo in more than 40 years.

"It was very tough. Tennis can change in one second. I won today but I could have lost as well."

Humbert, the world number 19, lost a final for the first time in his career, having won the previous six.

He was bidding to become the first player in ATP tour history to win his first seven finals.

Fils said it was "nice to share the moment" with Humbert in the first all-French final on the ATP tour in four years.