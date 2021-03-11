UrduPoint.com
Filtering Of Twitter Traffic In Russia Is At Full Capacity - Media Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Measures to filter Twitter traffic in Russia have been fully implemented and all necessary equipment installed with regional telecommunications operators works properly, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As of March 11, special equipment installed on networks of telecommunications operators works properly in all regions of Russia, traffic filtering is enabled at 100% for mobile networks and 50% for stationary networks," Roskomnadzor said.

On Wednesday morning, the Russian media watchdog announced its decision to temporarily slow down Twitter's speed on all mobile phones and on half of desktop devices in Russia over the US social media company's failure to delete banned content. According to Vadim Subbotin, Roskomnadzor's deputy head, the slowdown only affects photos and videos, not text.

Roskomnadzor stated that currently, over 3,000 posts relating to suicide, drugs and pornography remain accessible on Russian Twitter.

More Stories From World

