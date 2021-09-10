Final Approval of Moscow-Minsk Integration Agreements Expected in October - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The final approval of integration agreements between Russia and Belarus by the presidents is expected in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the heads of governments signed the resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Union State on the main directions for the implementation of the provisions of the treaty on the creation of the Union State for 2021-2023.

"The final approval will take place at a meeting of the Supreme State Council, which the presidents promise for the very near future, apparently in October," Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian top diplomat also said he agreed with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, "to hold a joint board session in November".

New integration agreements between Russia and Belarus are the best response to the sanctions policy of the West, Lavrov added.

"Everything that has been done today regarding the orders of the presidents is the best response to the sanctions policy," Lavrov told reporters.