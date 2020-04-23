FINAL COMMUNIQUE of the Extraordinary Videoconference of the OIC Executive Committee at the Level of Foreign Ministers on the Consequences of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic and Joint Response

The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020) Proceeding from the principles and objectives enshrined in the OIC Charter, Guided by the noble Islamic values of unity and fraternity, and affirming the necessity of promoting and consolidating the unity and solidarity among Member States in securing their common interests at the international arena,

Recognizing the centrality of the OIC as a platform to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between its Member States in the political, security, economic, social, cultural, educational, environmental, humanitarian, and other vital areas,

Reaffirming the commitment of Member States to the principles and objectives enshrined in the OIC Charter and the OIC-2025: Program of Action, in particular the relevant provisions on promoting and enhancing the bonds of unity and solidarity among Member States,

Recalling the rich historical contributions of the noble and peaceful Islam and its values to modern civilization especially in the fields of education, moderation, science, culture, and others,

Gravely concerned over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has so far affected almost all countries and regions of the world and has had devastating global impacts and posed unprecedented challenges,

Profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the suffering faced by the peoples around the world, and

Having carefully reviewed the ongoing alarming global situation, in particular the OIC Member States due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the efforts exerted to address it,

Has agreed as follows: