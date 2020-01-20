UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Final Document Agreed at Berlin Talks on Libya Says Oil Belongs to All Libyans - Lavrov

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The final document agreed at the Berlin conference on Libya on Sunday contains a clause stating that all Libyan people are entitled to the country's energy resources, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There is a section on the political process, on how to solve Libya's economic problems, taking into account the fact that all Libyan parties - confessional, military, political groups should have access to natural resources," Lavrov told reporters at the press conference, following the talks in the German capital.

