Final Document For Berlin Conference On Libya Being Prepared - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Final Document for Berlin Conference on Libya Being Prepared - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Members of the Berlin consultations on the Libyan peace process are working on an outcome document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Mohamed Taher Syala, the top diplomat in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome that the planned Berlin conference on Libya would likely be held in mid-January.

"We are currently working on preparing the outcome document, which, as we hope, will be finalized via consensus within the Berlin Process," Bogdanov said.

He stressed the leading role of Ghassan Salame, the UN special representative in Libya, in the wording of the document.

"We help him in that. Let's see what comes out of it, taking into account that there grave differences between the Libyan sides," he added.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

