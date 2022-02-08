Final Document on JCPOA Restoration Already Drafted - Russian Envoy in Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The final document on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal has been drafted, the negotiations can be completed in a short time, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The current stage can be called the final one. A very long way has already been made. A draft final document has been drawn up. There are several points that require additional elaboration, but the paper is already on the table. It is quite voluminous, more than 20 pages of small text. This is the basis on which it is possible to complete negotiations in a fairly short time," Ulyanov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"In any case, we will strive to complete the negotiations as soon as possible, preferably this month," he stressed.

The draft document on the restoration of the nuclear deal concerns the removal of US sanctions on Iran and Tehran's steps in the nuclear field, Ulyanov said.

"This will be a political document that will record specific steps to return to the original JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The political part and annexes. The document touches on the lifting of US sanctions, as well as steps in the nuclear field that Iran has to take, and, finally, the procedure for implementing these agreements," he said.

"After reaching a final agreement, the period of preparation for its implementation will begin. It may take a month or two. After that, the day will come when we finally see the JCPOA in action in the form in which it was agreed in 2015. But this is only an approximate scheme, which is still to be worked on," he explained.

Negotiations in Vienna around the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program will resume on Tuesday, February 8.