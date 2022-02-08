UrduPoint.com

Final Document On JCPOA Restoration Already Drafted - Russian Envoy In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Final Document on JCPOA Restoration Already Drafted - Russian Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The final document on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal has been drafted, the negotiations can be completed in a short time, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The current stage can be called the final one. A very long way has already been made. A draft final document has been drawn up. There are several points that require additional elaboration, but the paper is already on the table. It is quite voluminous, more than 20 pages of small text. This is the basis on which it is possible to complete negotiations in a fairly short time," Ulyanov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"In any case, we will strive to complete the negotiations as soon as possible, preferably this month," he stressed.

The draft document on the restoration of the nuclear deal concerns the removal of US sanctions on Iran and Tehran's steps in the nuclear field, Ulyanov said.

"This will be a political document that will record specific steps to return to the original JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The political part and annexes. The document touches on the lifting of US sanctions, as well as steps in the nuclear field that Iran has to take, and, finally, the procedure for implementing these agreements," he said.

"After reaching a final agreement, the period of preparation for its implementation will begin. It may take a month or two. After that, the day will come when we finally see the JCPOA in action in the form in which it was agreed in 2015. But this is only an approximate scheme, which is still to be worked on," he explained.

Negotiations in Vienna around the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program will resume on Tuesday, February 8.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Tehran February May 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

3 minutes ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

4 minutes ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

4 minutes ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>