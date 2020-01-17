UrduPoint.com
Final Documents For Talks On Libya In Berlin Almost Agreed Upon - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Final Documents for Talks on Libya in Berlin Almost Agreed Upon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The final documents for the conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19 are almost agreed upon, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

The conference in Berlin will take place on January 19 and continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation. The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country.

"We supported the initiative to hold a conference [on Libya] in Berlin from the very beginning.

The more countries want to help the Libyans create conditions for resolving this crisis, the better it will be ... [Russia] took part in all five preparatory meetings. The final documents are now practically agreed upon. They fully comply with the decisions adopted by the Security Council on the Libyan settlement and do not contain any provisions that contradict the decisions of the Security Council, "Lavrov said at a press conference.

