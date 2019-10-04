(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The People's Party (OVP) of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was confirmed on Thursday to have won the Austrian elections with 37.5 percent of the vote after the Interior Ministry published the final tally.

The Social Democrats (SPO), on 21.

2 percent, had their worst election, while Kurz's former allies from the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) came third with 16.2 percent. The Greens surged to 13.9 percent. The liberal Neos won 8.1 percent.

Kurz is expected to be asked to put together a coalition government after President Alexander Van der Bellen dismissed the interim government on Tuesday, led by Austria's first female Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.