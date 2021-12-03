Final Meeting of JCPOA Commission to Be Held on Friday in Vienna - EU Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The final meeting of the Joint Commission on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Vienna on Friday, Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The final meeting of the Joint Commission on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Vienna on Friday, Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks, said on Friday.

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA will take place in the early afternoon to take stock of our discussions this week," Mora wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Mehr news agency reported that the meeting, which would mark the end of the current round of the nuclear talks, will be held at the request of three European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. European diplomats intend to return to their countries after the discussion for further consultations, the news agency said.

The seventh round of the talks began on Monday. The main topic of the negotiations is the issue of lifting US sanctions against Tehran.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and enacting hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

In October, both Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to revive the talks as soon as possible.